Watching It Grow: EHS implements nutrition program
ELTON – Thanks to a grant from the Southern University Agriculture Department, the students of Elton High School (EHS) now have a citrus orchard right here in their back yard. The orchard is part of a program that was designed to teach students about agriculture and where food comes from, as well as to encourage healthy eating habits, nutrition and how to shop for and prepare healthy meals.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Oct 17 2017. Filed under News.