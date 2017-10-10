Welsh Rice Threshing set for this weekend

WELSH – October brings the annual Old Time Rice Threshing Festival here and organizers are anticipating for another successful year.

The Old Time Rice Threshing Festival provides the community with a chance to take a step back in time and spend the day filled with a fun and interactive history lesson in the form of a fun family event.

Organizer Suzie Marcantel said several pieces of antique equipment would be used to demonstrate the threshing process.

“This event demonstrates how rice was harvested many years ago before combines and modern technology,” she explained. “Several antique pieces of equipment have been maintained in working order by the Welsh Thresherman’s Association and are used to cut a small field of rice at the Welsh Airport.”

The rice is first cut with a McCormick-Deering binder pulled by an antique tractor, tying it into small bundles. These bundles are then picked up and stacked into much larger bundles called shocks.