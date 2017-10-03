ZAM to host Smithsonian exhibit

The Zigler Art Museum (ZAM) in Jennings was chosen to be the host sight for a special exhibit from the LA Arts and Humanities & Smithsonian Institute.

“This is an honor for both our museum, and the City of Jennings,” said ZAM Director Celia Joe Black. “Our museum fit all of the requirements necessary to accommodate this wonderful exhibit, and a grant of $5,000 will also accompany the event for the cost of executing it.”

The LA Arts and humanities has chosen six cities in Louisiana to present this Smithsonian program titled, “Smithsonian on Main Street,” in an effort to bring quality educational and informational exhibits to small towns and communities, making it possible for students and citizens to view Smithsonian quality exhibits in their own communities, without traveling. This particular exhibit will focus on water and waterways, as well as the influence water has had on the area.

Black applied for the grant after learning about it from Economic Development head, Marian Fox. She spent the next few months writing and contacting state congressmen and women, as well as individuals’ influential in making these award decisions. The sights were picked in August, and the museum staff will begin immediately planning and attending workshops in preparation for the exhibit, which will open on January 2, 2019.

“Jennings and the Zigler Art Museum were a perfect fit for this series on waterways, considering so much of our economy comes from water sources,” said Black. “In addition, our benefactor, Fred Zigler, made his fortune transporting oil on the river to the ports in Texas. Our beautiful new home in Jennings City Hall on Main Street added to the desirability of this venue for the exhibit.”

Class tours, as well as public availability, may be scheduled from Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“I’m hoping all area schools will bring their students for this amazing opportunity,” concluded Black. “This is such an honor for our museum, and for our city, and I hope everyone will try to get the word out so we can promote this upcoming event all over Southwest Louisiana.”