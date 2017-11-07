Annie Mae LeBlanc

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Annie Mae LeBlanc announces her passing from this life on Nov. 5, 2017, the birthday of her parents.

Funeral services for Mrs. LeBlanc will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, with Father Bill Miller officiating.

Visitation will be in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. It will resume Wednesday morning from 8 a.m. until 11a.m. upon departure for the church. A rosary will be recited Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters from Iowa.

Burial will follow in Bertrand Cemetery under the supervision of Miguez Funeral Home.

Annie Mae was born on March 4, 1926, to Odeus and Azema Broussard Babineaux. She enjoyed cooking and everyone enjoyed her efforts, especially her fried chicken, spaghetti and boiled cookies. Her family was very important to her and was her happiest when she was able to spend time with them. She also enjoyed playing bingo and working in her search-a-word book.

Mrs. Le Blanc is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Donald) LeBlanc of Iowa and Sue Fontenot of Mamou; two sons, Rodney LeBlanc and special friend Karen Poole of Jennings and Timothy (Jean) LeBlanc of Hathaway; three sisters, Delia Crochet, Marie Chaisson and Grace Babineau, all of Hathaway; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Odeus and Azema Babineaux; her husband, LeBarsa LeBlanc; her son, Edward LeBlanc; her son-in-law, Charles Fontenot; her daughter-in-law, Marie LeBlanc; her great-granddaughter, Reese LeBruyere; her brothers, Ivan and Harris Babineaux; her brothers-in-law, Bert Crochet and Amar Chaisson; and her sister-in-law, Louise Babineaux.

Bringing Mrs. LeBlanc to her final resting place will be her grandsons and great-grandson.

The family would like to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” to the staff of the 700 Hall at Camelot Brookside for the great care they gave our mother. She was loved!

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.