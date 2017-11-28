Benedict Byron Bertrand

1953 – 2017

Benedict Byron Bertrand, beloved Kingwood pharmacist, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

A visitation will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 4301 Woodridge Pkwy, Porter, Texas, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 p.m.

Rite of Committal will follow on Wednesday at Liberty Cemetery in Elton.

Byron was born in Jennings on April 28, 1953, to Malcolm Austin Bertrand and Julia DeRosier Bertrand, both of whom predeceased him.

Byron graduated valedictorian from Elton High School in 1971. He served as captain of the football team that won the Class A state championship in 1970. Byron was named to the Louisiana All-State football team.

Byron attended Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana-Monroe) where he earned his pharmacy degree and met Ginger. He was a charter member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Northeast, served as chapter president and was the chapter’s Jungle Juice mix master.

Byron and Ginger were married on November 26, 1977, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Upon graduation, Byron joined Ginger in Houston and began his career at Sommers Drugs. Byron and Ginger moved to Kingwood in 1981, where he was an employee of CVS at the time of his death.

Byron was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church, Kingwood Executive Group and Lake Houston Pharmacy Association. He was the current chair of the Pharmacy Technology Advisory Committee for Lone Star College. Byron enjoyed traveling; cooking; dancing at weddings and parties; supporting Ginger’s, Aimee’s and Rebecca’s many pursuits; and entertaining friends and family – with a glass of wine, when possible.

Byron is survived by his college sweetheart, Ginger Bertrand; his two daughters, Aimee Bertrand and Rebecca (Bill) Adler; his grandchildren, Benny, Abigail and Holt Arrington and a fourth due in February. Byron was Malcolm and Julia’s third oldest child and had six brothers, Dwight (Julie); Roderick (Kaki); David (Lorraine); Wendell; Scott (Kara); and Philip Todd (Kim); and one sister, Jacqui (Robert) Moore.

In addition, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Sybil (Henry, deceased) Roos and his sisters-in-law, Cathey (Michael, deceased) Cook and Betsy (Jack, deceased) Garlinger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be directed to Camp for All, 10500 NW Freeway, Suite 220, Houston, Texas, 77092.