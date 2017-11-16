Courtney Lynn McMahon Lazor

Funeral services for Mrs. Courtney Lynn McMahon Lazor, 38, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Mickey Istre officiating.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8 a.m. Thursday until time of services.

Mrs. Lazor died at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Curahealth Hospital in New Orleans.

She was a lifelong resident of Jennings and a graduate of Tussey High School Class of 1997.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Lazor of Pennsylvania; two sons, Kobey and Michael Lazor, both of Pennsylvania; one grandchild, Kyson Lazor; one sister, Carrie (Chris) Guidry of Jennings; one brother, Corey David of Lake Arthur; her parents, Kenneth and Vivian “Beany” McMahon of Jennings; her maternal grandmother, Georgia Radke of Jennings; two uncles, Clifford and Keith Bonin, both of Lake Arthur; two nieces, Aubrie Isabella Davis Guidry and Ava Reed; one nephew, Greyson Eli Davis Guidry; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Eldon Radke and Gustave “Pio” Bonin; one aunt, Linda Bonin; two uncles, Steven and Mike Bonin; and two cousins, Sandi and Tony Bonin.

