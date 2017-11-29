Coushatta, Town of Elton team up for parade

ELTON — The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and the Town of Elton are co-hosting the Seventh Annual Christmas Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Elton.

Marching in this year’s Christmas Parade will be the Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums — a Louisiana based Scottish bagpipe and drum band, according to Shana Harmon of the Coushatta Tribe. The parade will also feature the Color Guard from the 115th Combat Support Hospital at Fort Polk, the Lafayette Police Mounted Patrol, the Calcasieu Parish Motorcycle Patrol, several high school marching bands, area queens and princesses, local churches and groups, classic and antique cars and tractors, and an appearance by Santa Claus, along with many other floats and participants.

“It’s a family-friendly event that offers entertainment for all ages,” Harmon said. “The parade is extremely entertaining. We have several marching bands. There’s a variety of things to see.”

Grand marshal of the parade will be Ronald G. Richard, retired United State Marine Corps major general. He is an Louisiana State University alumnus and currently serves as the president and chief executive officer emeritus of the Tiger Athletic Foundation.