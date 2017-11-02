Darla K. Miller

Funeral services for Mrs. Darla K. Miller, 70, of Roanoke will be held Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., with Rev. Mickey Istre officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, from 9:30 a.m .until time of service.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. Miller was born Nov. 30, 1946, in New Brighton, Penn. She attended nursing school at Columbia Junior College in Columbia, Calif. She was a resident of the Roanoke area for 34 years. She loved sitting on her porch and watching the hummingbirds. She was a member of Bethel Ministries and was known as an awesome prayer warrior.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Daniel Miller; three sons, Jeff Miller, Danny Miller and Mike Miller, all of Roanoke; two brothers, Mike Carney of Sun Creek, Calif., and Pat Carney of Ione, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert Carney and Maxine Castelucci Carney; and one brother, Kevin Carney.

