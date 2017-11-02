Dogs conclude regular season against new foe LCCP

After seeing a host of other schools change game nights due to weather last week, the Jennings Bulldogs were forced to move their week 10 finale with Lake Charles College Prep (LCCP) from Thursday night to Friday night due to scheduling conflicts. The district 4-3A finale for the Dogs will now be played tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Jerry Simmons Stadium.

The Dogs come into the contest riding a 3-game winning streak after plastering a winless South Beauregard team last week 38-7, moving their overall mark to 6-2, 4-1 in league play. In that 3-game stretch, the Jennings offense has reeled off 108 points, and have seemed to hit their stride later in the season.

“We just want to be able to continue to keep that same balance we have had both running and throwing the football,” said Jennings Head Coach Rusty Phelps. “Getting some key guys back on the offensive side has really helped us in rounding into mid-season form, and we have had a number of guys step up.”

The Trailblazers, on the other hand, have a had a rude welcoming into district 4-3A after making the jump from Class 1A this season. LCCP is currently 2-7 overall on the season, with wins over Pickering in Week 1 16-7, and a 31-10 triumph over the South Beauregard Golden Knights in Week 6. In their last 3 contests against Notre Dame, Iowa and Washington-Marion, the Blazers have only scored a total of 6 points, while giving up 148 to the opposition. Despite their struggles, Phelps explained Eric Franklin’s club has shown some promise on the offensive side of the football.

“They have some nice athletes that run what I think is a great scheme out of the spread attack,” added Phelps. “They like to catch you with some of the quick stuff they do, and run a well-executed option attack by putting a man in motion and using him as the pitch man. Defensively, we’ll have to do a good job of playing assignment football against their good athletes.”