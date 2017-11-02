Early voting starts Friday

Early voting for the Nov. 18 election begins Friday and four parish-wide tax renewals will be on the ballot.

Meanwhile, a runoff for the office of state treasurer must be decided as well.

Those wanting to cast early ballots may do so at the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Registrar of Voters office at 302 N. Cutting Ave. in Jennings. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nov. 3-4, again from Nov. 6-9 and finally on Nov. 11. The office will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 10.

A valid picture ID is required to vote. For more information, call the registrar’s office at (337) 824-0843.