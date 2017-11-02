Elsie Mae Soularie

10//5/31-11/26/2017

“Did I ever tell you you’re my Hero? You’re everything I would like to be. I could fly higher than an eagle, with you as the Wind Beneath my Wings”

On Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, Elsie took her last voyage on earth and departed to rest, soaring on the wings of God’s Angels.

Elsie Mae Soularie was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Breaux Bridge. She was the daughter of the late Lena and Bradley Abraham. She was the third of nine children.

She attended St. Francis Elementary in Breaux Bridge.

She married Cloussy Soularie, Sr. and to this union eight children were born.

She was a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church until the time of her death.

She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Cloussy Soularie, Jr. and Carlton Soularie, both of Jennings; four daughters, Anna Marie George of Jennings, Janet Matthews of Pensacola, Fla., Jane Nero of Lafayette and Elsie Jennings (Ricky) of Jennings; three brothers, Bradley Abraham, Jr. (Valerie), Roy Abraham (Gloria) and Gerald Abraham, all of Jennings; three sisters, Willa Mae Alexander of Breaux Bridge, Joyce Alexander (Anthony) of Jennings and Earline Miller (Horace) of Temple, Texas; 24 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Linda Soularie and Barbara Soularie; two sisters, Zenobia Alexander and Doris Palfrey; and two grandchildren, Shawntell George and Demetrius Soularie.

She will lay in her Eternal Rest at her Wake on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, from 5-9 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Union Baptist Church in Jennings.

Her final Service until Glory will be held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge.

Home going services have been entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home of Dallas, Texas.