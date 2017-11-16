Etienne great ambassador for Jennings, all of JDP

If anybody in a 100-mile radius just doesn’t use social media or just avoids football like the plague, they might be the only ones who haven’t witnessed the magical season Jennings’ Travis Etienne Jr. is putting together at Clemson University.

Etienne wowed football fans in the area for years with his eye-popping speed and almost unstoppable moves, and it’s no surprise to many the always-loveable native son is doing the same things on the big stage of college football.

Etienne always seemed to thrive under the most pressured situations in ball games or make the big play when the Bulldogs needed a spark. He is arguably one of the best football players to suit up in maroon and white, but now people in South Carolina are learning what members of Jeff Davis Parish knew all along – Etienne is more than just a football player, he’s a great young man.

While rushing his way to a school record last year, people from all over South Louisiana flocked to Jennings to bear glimpse of Etienne just to see if everything they heard was true. And answers always were, “they are true and more.”

There’s another piece to Etienne that can’t fully be seen on the gridiron, but visitors and fans didn’t have to wait long after ball games to see his soft side come out. Even after the most grueling of contests, some in which he touched the ball 40 or so times total, he never left without taking a picture with a kid, talking to an admiring fan or just flashing his trademark smile. The soft-spoken, Godly young man never let his emotions get the best of him, even when players from other teams tried desperately to get any kind of shot they could on the star. He just always found a way to keep it together, and everybody else followed.

Etienne is already tasting the success he showed in his high school years by leading the No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the rushing department. He was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for his 2 TD effort against Florida State recently, but in traditional form, he’s deflected all the attention to his coaches and surrounding players. In an age of players wanting the spotlight on them at all times, Etienne shines through to the country with his humble, blessed and selfless persona.

It’s something the people from Jennings have just had the pleasure of seeing for a few more years than most. Now, his big shining smile is making its way around for everyone to see. Etienne is something that is rare, that’s why he is so loved.