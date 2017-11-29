Etienne named to ALL-ACC Team

Former Jennings High School standout Travis Etienne Jr. was recently honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) by being named to the ALL-ACC Football Team. Etienne was named as a Third Team running back in only his first season with the 11-1 Clemson Tigers. Clemson will play the University of Miami this week in the ACC Championship Game, and with a win, all but assure themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In his freshman campaign with the Tigers, Etienne has led Clemson in rushing with 720 yards and 12 TD’s on only 97 carries. The electrifying back has gained several honors throughout the 2017 season, including being named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week and also earning the coveted “Leather Helmet Award” given to the Most Valuable Player in the annual Clemson vs. Boston College game earlier in the season. The freshman from Jennings has also caught 3 passes for 47 yards and returned 14 kickoffs for 301 yards for an average of 21.5 yards per return.