Fenton pavilion under construction

FENTON – The Shannon Brown Memorial Pavilion will soon be a reality for the community here.

Fenton Police Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn introduced the idea for the pavilion several months ago, and with the support of village officials and the community, has made it his mission to honor the fallen police officer, while also benefitting the community.

Last year, the Shannon Brown Memorial Park made its debut when a playground equipment company donated a $20,000 playground structure within the village walk track. With ongoing future plans to build a Fenton Community Center just next door, the park idea began to grow when O’Quinn suggested the village erect a covered pavilion behind the playground.

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44730

Posted by on Nov 16 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in