Fenton pavilion under construction

FENTON – The Shannon Brown Memorial Pavilion will soon be a reality for the community here.

Fenton Police Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn introduced the idea for the pavilion several months ago, and with the support of village officials and the community, has made it his mission to honor the fallen police officer, while also benefitting the community.

Last year, the Shannon Brown Memorial Park made its debut when a playground equipment company donated a $20,000 playground structure within the village walk track. With ongoing future plans to build a Fenton Community Center just next door, the park idea began to grow when O’Quinn suggested the village erect a covered pavilion behind the playground.