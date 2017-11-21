Genevieve Louise Ancelet

Funeral services for Miss Genevieve Louise Ancelet, 83, of Jennings will be held Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel from 8:30 a.m. until the 10:45 a.m. departure for church.

Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.

Miss Ancelet was born on Dec. 2, 1933, in Kaplan to Leonard and Edea Guidry Ancelet. She lived most of her life in Sulphur until she moved to Jennings in 1998. She received her undergraduate degree and a Master’s Degree in Education from McNeese State University. Coach Ancelet enjoyed teaching American History and P.E. for over 30 years at Pearl Watson in Lake Charles, then W.W. Lewis in Sulphur. She also coached girl’s basketball at her respective schools. Aunt Gene loved basketball so much that she was a season ticket holder for many years for LSU Women’s Basketball. She also loved to travel in her motor home with her family and friends.

She was a member of the Republican Women’s Group, Catholic Daughters, Entre Nous luncheon group, Thursday Coffee Club, Ladies Altar Society Rosary Group and Calcasieu Retired Teachers Association.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her brother, Lester Ancelet, M.D. and his wife Jacquelyn of Jennings; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Ancelet of Houma; her nieces and nephews, Travis (Cari) Ancelet of Austin, Texas, Leslie Ancelet Petry of Jennings, Myra Ancelet Reed, M.D. of Panama City, Fla., Carol Leigh Ancelet of Houston, Texas, Stuart (Karen) Ancelet of Lafayette, Laurie Ancelet (Todd) Curole of Houma, and Major Treg Ancelet, currently serving in Korea in the United States Army; along with multiple great nieces and nephews.

Miss Ancelet was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Carroll Ancelet, DDS.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com .