In Cold Blood: Local author featured in murder documentary

The work of local author and parish library director Dr. Linda LeBert-Corbello will be featured in a two-part documentary mini-series this weekend on the Nov. 1959 murder of the Clutter family in Holcomb, Kansas.

Corbello explained the original story of the murders, “In Cold Blood,” written by Truman Capote in 1966, was and continues to be a bestseller. Capote was noted for creating a new genre: the non-fiction novel.

“He used the facts of the murders, along with his own speculation into the story and wrote a masterpiece,” explained Corbello. “The book is still a bestseller today.”

In 2010, Corbello wrote and published her own book called, “In the Shadow of my Brother’s Cold Blood,” based on the murder of the Clutter family.