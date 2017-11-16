It’s Finally Happening: Dogs, Bears meet in 3A regional after season opener cancelled to Harvey

It was supposed to happen to open the season, but instead Jennings and Church Point fans had to wait 11 weeks to get to see it happen. When the two teams' regular season opener was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey, little did many know that the game would build this much hype more than 3 months later.

So here it is, No. 10 Jennings facing No. 7 Church Point (CP) on the road for yet another chance to make a return trip to the 3A quarterfinals. The Bears have a few other reasons this win would be important besides the fact of continuing to play football in the playoffs. A win would give CP only their second double-digit win total in school history, and would mark just the second berth in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. With all of this on the line, the game just may be the biggest draw in all of Acadiana Friday night.

The Bears have rolled their way to a 9-1 mark, finishing an undefeated 7-0 and champions of District 5-3A. The Bears’ only loss of the season came to Kaplan (23-6) in week 3 of the regular season. Since then, CP has reeled off 8 straight wins including a 61-24 thrashing of Carroll last week in the opening round of the playoffs. The Bears’ offense rolled up 670 yards on the ground last week and never had to throw a single pass. CP had 3 players go over the 100-yard mark, including quarterback Breelyn Jeones’ 206, and had another come just short at 92. It’s what Church Point has become known for – its vaunted wing-t attack, and with their skill guys growing up another year, the Bears come in ready to make amends for the 2 losses the Bulldogs handed them last season. The Dogs claimed a 27-21 win on Homecoming in 2016, then followed that up with a 35-7 spanking in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs.