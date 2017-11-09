It’s Playoff Time

From sport ending its playoff season to the beginning of the high school football postseason, it has been quite a fun last couple of weeks. Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) and the surrounding area are again well represented, with all 5 of Jennings Daily News’ coverage area teams into the postseason.

The Jennings Bulldogs go into the 3A playoffs as the No. 10 seed, and will battle an extremely talented group of Lumberjacks from Bogalusa High School. The Dogs have won 4 straight ball games, and have not lost at home all season long. With arguably the top defense in 3A, and an offense continuing to improve every week, don’t be surprised to see the Bulldogs possibly make a deep run throughout this postseason.

Over in Welsh, John Richardson and his band of Greyhounds picked up the No. 1 seed in Class 2A and will host a 2-8 Springfield team in their opener at Greyhound Stadium. The intriguing portion of the bracket that sticks out to area fans is that there is a possibility of a quarterfinal match-up between Welsh and Kinder if both can advance through their first two contests. How big would that ball game be if they have to tie it on in the playoffs yet again? Richardson’s offense has again shattered records this season, with quarterback Zach Hayes throwing for over 2,000 yards, while Da’Ren Zeno continues to lead the state in every class in receptions and receiving yards. The duo is one of the most fun to watch play the game anywhere throughout the state, and no team has quite figured out how to slow them down.

The Iota Bulldogs and head coach Josh Andrus have brought life back into the football world in their community by finishing the season 8-2, and are the No. 12 seed in 3A. In three seasons, Andrus has turned Iota from a whipping boy into a scary team that has proved they can play with anybody this season. Kaleb Guillory is arguably the top running back in the area, and the Bulldog defense has made tons of strides throughout the season.

Lake Arthur struggled through a tough district slate, but picked up enough wins early on to still get in the 2A postseason as the No. 19 seed. The Tigers will travel to Mangham to face a Dragon squad that plays a similar smash mouth style of football similar to the one coach Mark Deshotel implements. Tigers have a chance to move on if they can play physical in this one.

And finally the Class 1A Elton Indians capped their 6-3 season with a No. 9 seed and a contest with No. 23 Sicily Island. The Indians are loaded with offensive weapons and are capable of putting up big numbers in a hurry. The Tigers from up north have not played varsity football since 1998, so Elton will get a hungry group of Sicily Island players.

Good Luck to all area teams, and hopefully JDP will be playing football for weeks to come.