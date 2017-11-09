JDP schools earn collective ‘A’

Jeff Davis Parish has once again been deemed an “A” school district by the state Department of Education.

The 2016-2017 district and school performance scores were released Tuesday.

The district is now ranked as the 15th best in the state in District Performance Scores, with a score of 100.6 and an A letter grade. In 2016, the district had a 90.6 score and a B letter grade.

Parish superintendent of schools Kirk Credeur said that four individual schools improved by one letter grade, including Hathaway High, Welsh-Roanoke Junior High, Lacassine High and Lake Arthur High.

“We believe that the massive efforts of the Response to Intervention 2.0 initiative and the commitment to a collective responsibility for student achievement played instrumental roles in our district improvement,” Credeur said. “These results confirm our belief about the current work being done and strengthen our resolve to maintain with enhancements the current course.”