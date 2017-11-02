JDP Toys for Tots applications available

The ASSIST Agency, Inc. will be taking applications for Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) children for the annual Toys for Tots drive, sponsored by the US Marines.

Children up to 12 years of age, as well as older special needs children, will be considered to receive Toys for Tots. Applicants must reside within JDP, and proof of need and identification is required. The child’s/children’s parent’s photo ID, as well as the Social Security card and Medicaid card for each child, or the SNAP printout for each child that includes the complete Social Security number, must accompany the application.

Applications will be accepted on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and Wednesday, Nov. 8, and then again on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the ASSIST office, located at 107 E. Nezpique Street in Jennings.

Late or incomplete applications, or applications with missing documentation, will not be considered. Faxed, mailed or emailed applications also will not be accepted. For more information, call (337) 824-7800.