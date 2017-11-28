Jennings man arrested for threatening mother, officers with gun

ed after threatening his own mother and deputies with a handgun.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, deputies with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) received a call regarding a family disturbance involving a gun at a residence in the 5000 block of South Cutting Ave. in Jennings.

JDSO Commander Ramby Cormier said when deputies arrived, they learned that 35-year-old Fredrick Mixon, of 5094 South Cutting in Jennings, had threatened his mother with a handgun inside the residence.

“Before entering the residence, and while obtaining information regard