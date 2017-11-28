JPD receives $14K in drug forfeitures

Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy recently presented the Jennings Police Department (JPD) with three checks totaling $14,000. These funds were derived from proceeds from asset forfeiture as a result of several drug cases in the City of Jennings over the course of the last six to eight months.

JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said Cassidy also helped the department obtain several vehicles as a result of asset forfeiture from a local drug dealer.

“These vehicles can be utilized by the department, or sold at public auction,” said Semmes. “Any money derived from the sale of these vehicles is then generated back into the department for use and advancement in other drug investigations. Any revenues generated to the department through the seizure or forfeiture of any money or property from illegal drug-related busts or arrests may be used by the department only for other narcotics-related purchases or investigations.”