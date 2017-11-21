Judge asked to recuse self from case

Thirty-first Judicial District Judge Steve Gunnell is being asked to recuse himself from further proceedings involving Welsh mayor Carolyn Louviere’s lawsuit against alderman Colby Perry, on the grounds that he has professional and personal ties to the latter’s grandparents and uncle.

According to the motion filed with the court, Louviere’s attorney Ron Richard has received testimony from Pamela Benoit and Arnold Benoit that “establishes that the judge has a close personal and familial relationship with (Perry) and his family.”

The motion states that Gunnell previously served as an attorney for Allen Jeff Perry and Marguerite Jeanette Broussard Perry, the alderman’s grandparents.

At some point, Arnold Benoit brought a case against the elder Perry’s in city court. For that case Gunnell, who was at the time serving as the city judge, recused himself because of his past relationship with the couple.

The Benoits also stated that the judge is a close friend of Dr. James Perry, an uncle to Colby Perry, and has been for many years.

According to the motion, the Benoits contacted Richard this month after learning through media that Gunnell struck four defamation suits filed against Perry by Louviere, Welsh police chief Marcus Crochet and William Johnson and Nancy Cormier, the latter two being children of the mayor.

In a memo of support of the motion to recuse, Richard wrote, “While no bias may be intentional, the prior professional relationship with the Perry family as well as the current personal relationship with the Perry family presents a clear situation of bias…the bias is so apparent that recusal in this matter would not be the first time that Judge Gunnell has recused himself from hearing matters involved in the Perry family.”