Juvenile knife attack, I-10 drug bust lead to arrests

A Jennings man was arrested after threatening and chasing a juvenile with a knife following an altercation over a video game.

Jennings Police (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said officers received the call regarding the incident at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday. When officers responded to the address of 819 Craig Street, they spoke to a 16-year-old female and her mother, who both stated that 26-year-old Nicholas Istre of that address had chased the juvenile with a knife following an argument over an Xbox.

“Officers met the juvenile at a residence on First Street, who advised officers that Istre had chased her with a knife to that location from the Craig Street address,” said Semmes. “The juvenile told offers that Istre pushed her in the altercation, and the juvenile also ran into a tree while running from Istre. Officers observed she had a large scratch on her right arm and a torn pants leg.”