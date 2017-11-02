LA hires new assistant police chief
LAKE ARTHUR – The police department here has promoted a recently hired patrolman to the position of assistant police chief, as per the Lake Arthur Town Council’s approval.
During this month’s regular meeting, Lake Arthur Police Chief Ray Marcantel presented his request to promote patrolman Keith Broussard as the new assistant chief to the council, who unanimously approved the request.
