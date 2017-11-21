Law enforcement agencies hold training course
Members of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDSO) and Jennings Police Department (JPD) joined forces this past weekend for an active shooter training exercise at Jennings High School. The drill, designed to help law enforcement address real emergency situations, involved both a classroom lesson and practical drill in which participants ran through simulated exercises practicing real-life scenarios.
