Lorena Monroe Malveaux

Funeral services for Mrs. Lorena Monroe Malveaux, 75, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, 219 E. G. C. Chaney Street in Jennings, with Rev. C. James Fontenot and Rev. Harvey Jackson, Sr. officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 8 a.m. until time of service under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Burial will be in Peterson Cemetery.

Mrs. Malveaux entered into eternal rest Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in a local hospital.

She was a member of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church and a former employee of Jennings Guest House.

Survivors include her husband, Ervin Malveaux Sr.; one daughter, Australia Malveaux of Lake Charles; one son, Ervin (Mary) Malveaux, Jr. of Jennings; one daughter-in-law, Rhonda Malveaux of Lake Charles; two brothers; Leo Monroe of Beaumont, Texas, and Ernest Monroe of Jennings; a brother in-law, Leonard Malveaux.; two sisters, Celeste Simien of Lake Charles and Mary Bell Jackson of Clarksville, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son; and one grandson..

