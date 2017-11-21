LSU AgCenter holds parishwide cookery contest
The LSU AgCenter held the 2017 Cookery Contest this weekend, and 4-H youth cooks from all over the parish showed off their cooking skills in various categories.
Cooks arrived at the LSU AgCenter early Saturday morning, Nov. 18, to register dishes in the seafood, beef, rice, BENTO or sugar categories. Participants were allowed to enter at least one dish for each cookery division. Each entry included enough for judges to samples each dish, as well as the name and recipe for each dish.
