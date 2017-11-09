Mary Eunice Guillory

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Eunice Guillory, 95, of Jennings will be held Friday, Nov, 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Susil Fernando officiating.

Visitation for Mrs. Guillory will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9,and continue until 7 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at 9 a.m. and continue until the service at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Mrs. Guillory moved here nearly two years ago from Ville Platte. She was born on June 7, 1922, in Washington to Victor and Coralee Soileau LaFleur. She loved to fish. She also loved flowers and she loved to dance.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janell Blanchard and her husband Terry of Bourg; three sisters, Elaine Dupont of Jennings, Belle Fortier of Carencro and Mary Jane Dupre of Plaisance; and one brother, Jessie LaFleur of LeBleu Settlement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Coralee Soileau; five brothers, Melvin, John “T-Jean”, Ken, Paul and Duffy LaFleur; one sister, Jane Blaxson; and one grandson, Terry Junius Blanchard, Jr.

