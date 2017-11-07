Nola Ann Jones

Funeral service for Mrs. Nola Ann Jones, 66, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in David J. and Rosa W. Fondel Church Chapel, 819 N. State Street in Jennings, at Semien-Lewis Mortuary. Rev. Pernell Trent will officiate.

Visitation will be held in the chapel from 9 a .m. iuntil time of service the under direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Burial will be in Peterson Cemetery.

Mrs. Jones entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in her residence.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Brian Keith (Terry) Ason of Mermentau and Wilton (Tracy) Ason and Jason (Shawn) Ason, both of Jennings; one brother, Peter Ason; five sisters; Therese Duhon, Mary Ason, Anna Belle Wesley Charles, Gloria Ason and Ledia Ason Harris; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jones; her parents; four sisters; and one brother.

