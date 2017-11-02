Officer terminated after executive session

LAKE ARTHUR – The council here went into executive session to discuss the termination of Ptn. John Kurtz.

Lake Arthur Police Chief Ray Marcantel went before the council Wednesday to request the termination of Kurtz, who has only been employed with the Lake Arthur Police Department for less than a year.

Council member Auldon Robinson questioned Marcantel’s reasons for terminating the officer, as well as a history of documentation regarding the terms for termination.

“I have to look at a number of things here,” said Robinson. “I did talk to the chief earlier this week. I don’t mean to undermine him, my council members, or myself but it’s my civic duty to look into whatever situation there is anytime you submit someone for termination. I feel deeply there should be some documentation as to why.”

