One Step Away: Hounds to face UCLA commit Carter, prolific Many offense

WELSH – For only the fourth time in school history, the Welsh Greyhounds have advanced to the class 2-A semifinals, by virtue of their 44-14 win over the Kinder Yellow Jackets. Welsh is 2-1 in semifinal games, with their only loss being to Kinder two seasons ago.

The Greyhounds will now face the Many Tigers in the friendly confines of Greyhound Stadium. This will be the fourth team the Hounds face this year that has a tiger for the school mascot.

Many will come into town with an 11-2 overall record after beating Northeast by a 42-20 score last week. Their only two losses of the season came early in the year to 3-A Union Parish and to 4-A North DeSoto. The Tigers will bring a powerful running attack to Greyhound Stadium.

“They are very much a running team,” commented Welsh Head Coach John Richardson. “One of their halfbacks, A.J. Carter has already committed to U.C.L.A. Carter is about 6-2 and weighs 220 pounds. He is a load to bring down.”

Last week against Northeast, Carter rushed for an amazing 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. He recalls memories of when Clifton Rubin roamed the sidelines for Welsh. “They have another halfback, Daqwon Collier, who also runs very hard. He is about 5-10 and weighs 190. Both of them have rushed in the area of 1,500 yards each. We will really need another strong defensive effort this week to keep these two under control.”

The Tigers will operate out of several sets that lend themselves to a power running attack. “We have seen them on film line up in a split-back formation, but they don’t really run the veer out of it,” stated Richardson. “They will run ISO and counter out of that formation. They have lined up in the I-formation also. They will use any formation that allows them to hand off to one of their two backs and get positive yardage. They haven’t needed to pass much, but their quarterback is 6-6 and can see over the line when looking for receivers. The key for us this week on defense will be to tackle well. We can’t miss tackles and allow big plays. We will need the same kind of intensity we had last week. When you reach this stage, you have to play each week on defense like we did last week. If you take a week off, you might as well get ready for next year.”