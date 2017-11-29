Plot twists

“Thus says the Lord God to these bones: ‘Surely I will cause breath to enter into you, and you shall live.’” Ezekiel 37:5

The word “rare” has several connotations: exceptional, admirable, abnormal, and even curious. In the birth story of Paula Lormand LeJeune, all of these have played a role in her singularly rare entrance into this world. As the second of five children of Barbara and Wade Lormand, on April 3, 1963, she became truly one of a kind.

LeJeune was born a Siamese, or conjoined, twin. However, it was determined that her twin had died sometime in the first trimester. It was in that moment that this conjoined twin from a small town in Louisiana became an anomaly like no other before or since. She and her “identical” twin sister were joined from the mouth to the neck. According to statistics gathered by Mayo Clinic researchers, conjoined twins can be categorized. The most common type is known as thoracopagus twins. These twins are connected at the upper portion of their torsos. The next most common type is known as omphalopagus. In this type of conjunction, twins are joined from breastbone to waist. Lastly, the rarest type, according to this research, of conjoined twinning is craniophagus twins.