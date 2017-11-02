PREPPING THE PIT
The Jennings Fire Department (JFD) have been busy this week cleaning and preparing the barbecue pits for their upcoming barbecue dinner fundraiser. Tickets are still available for either a barbecue brisket or chicken dinner. Dinners include a choice of brisket or half a chicken, along with potato salad, baked beans and bread for $10 per ticket. Pick up will be on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Jennings Elementary School, located at 620 Florence Street, at the bus ramp entrance between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. To purchase tickets call the JFD Central location at (337) 821-5507, or contact any member of JFD.
