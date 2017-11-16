Preventing fire is better than battling the blaze

The Way I See It by Don West

It hasn’t been a particularly busy year for us but somehow time is flying by like a downhill runaway manure wagon. Thanksgiving is nearly here but the Christmas merchandise has been displayed since before Halloween…but let’s not go there. I would like to make this a pleasant column if I can, but you know I can go off on a rant in just the blink of an eye.

I haven’t mentioned this to you in a while but it is inevitable, and I continue to visit with people who still procrastinate when it comes to making sure all of their end-of-life issues are in place. I have recently reviewed our stuff and it is in need of updating, so I will get that done as soon as possible. Every time we leave home, I am a bit concerned because the likelihood of an accident can change our plans very quickly.

I continue to hear people say that it is such a macabre issue that they don’t want to think about it. Life, however, can be very complicated and in today’s world of families, step-families, financial needs and wants, assets, debts and legal documents such as power of attorney, wills, living wills, etc, it doesn’t take long for estates and end-of-life issues to get even more complicated.

Though our children are at ages when they don’t usually think in those terms of life preparations, each time I hear of an accident or diagnosis of a life-threatening illness, I know that these decisions can quickly come to the forefront without very much warning. When one is in the 30-50 age range, death or disability is far from the normal thought process, but being prepared for those possibilities is the same as having medical, vehicle, homeowner’s or life insurance. It is better to be proactive than reactive. Preventing fires is better than battling the blaze.

Thanksgiving is a good time to be thankful for all blessings and also a good time to be aware that life is ever changing.