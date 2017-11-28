Raymond J. Miller, Jr.

Funeral services for Raymond J. Miller, Jr., will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at 8 a.m. and continue until the time of his service.

Burial will follow in Reed Cemetery.

Raymond was born in Iota on Sept. 7, 1928, to Raymond J. Miller, Sr. and Edna Oliver Miller. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Nov. 27, 2017. Raymond loved to listen to French music and talk French with family and friends. He also loved to be outdoors, as well as spend time with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Raymond is survived by his two sons, Matthew K. Miller of Jennings and Kyle Miller Broussard of Jennings; his three daughters, Linda Faye Hambrick of Mamou, Rebecca Ann Milton of Mermentau and Sonya Gail Miller of Jennings; his two brother, Charles Miller of Houston, Texas, and Sherman Miller of Wharton, Texas; his three sisters, Joyce Broussard of Jennings, Genda Zabodyn of El Campo, Texas, and Lindsey Smith of Jennings; as well as five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Miller, Sr. and Edna Oliver Miller; his wife, Winnie Mae Manuel Miller; his brother, Ralph Miller; his sister, Lildred Reynolds; and his grandchild, Donavon Biddick.

