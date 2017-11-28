Rebecca Wiggins

A Memorial service for Rebecca Wiggins, 55, of Sellersburg, Ind., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Jennings. Her funeral will take place at Christ Gospel Church in Jeffersonville, Ind. Burial will be in Walnut Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Kraft Funeral Home of New Albany, Ind.

Mrs. Wiggins died at 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Her early years were spent in Louisiana. She attended Evangeline Elementary School, graduated from Iota High School, then earned a Bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University. She taught several years in Louisiana until she married and moved to Indiana. There she taught English as a Second Language. She loved her church and participated by teaching children’s classes, helping with benevolence for funerals and attending the regular services of Christ Gospel.

Survivors include her parents, Bob and Liz Bollich of Jennings; one sister, Debby Guillory and husband Derek of Pineville; one brother, Steve Bollich of Eunice; her stepchildren, Kristi Johnson, husband Mike and son Michael, Susan Wiggins, and Matt Wiggins of Louisville, Ken.; several nephews and nieces; and two great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. After Jim’s death in 2011, she remained in Sellersburg and found comfort in her Lord, in her church and in her pet dog and cat, who also predeceased her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetic Association, or to missions projects at First Baptist Church in Jennings.