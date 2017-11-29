Riding the Orphan Train: Welsh library to host historical presentation on child placement program

WELSH – A presentation and open discussion will be held at the library here on Dec. 7 regarding the largest historical orphan child placement program that took place across the country for 76 years.

Originally organized by Methodist Minister Charles Loring Brace and the Children’s Aid Society of New York, his mission was to help rid streets and overcrowded orphanages of homeless children, providing them with an opportunity to find new homes.