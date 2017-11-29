Romona Burton Boone

CROWLEY – A Mass of Christian Burial for Romona Burton Boone, 77, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata, with Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiating. The family requests visiting hours be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Wednesday by Mrs. Agnes Hoffpauir.

Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Mowata under the direction of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Mrs. Boone died at 10:19 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mrs. Romona was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Mowata to the late Gertrude Hensgens Burton and Louis Burton. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Francis High School in Iota. She was a member of the Through Jesus Through Mary Prayer Group, a member of the Crowley Vaux-Sur-Sure Twinning Group and a volunteer with Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care.

For many years, Mrs. Romona was very active with Redemptorist Catholic School and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church while her children were growing up. She enjoyed her work as a receptionist for many years with several Doctors including, Dr. Jack Frank and Dr. Dan Elfert. She loved hunting with her late husband. Mrs. Romona dedicated her life to God, family and friends.

Mrs. Romona is survived by her children, Carlos Boone and his wife Lori of Youngsville, Gregory Boone of Jennings, Gretchen Hebert and her husband Roger of Roberts Cove, Sonya Boone and her companion Bill Sandbrook of Dallas, Texas, and Lynn Boone and his wife Charlene of Richard; two sisters, Connie Doucet and husband Gerald of Jennings and Judy Herpin and husband Atlas of Evangeline; three brothers, Conrad “Mac” Burton of Evangeline, Jude Burton of Evangeline and Gerald “Jerry” Burton of Nederland, Texas; her grandchildren, Luke Boone and wife Maggie, Haley B. Osborne, Dori Boone, William Boone and wife Brittany, Shea Boone, Ellyn B. Lalande and husband Alex, Madelyn Boone, Tyler Boone, Jaclyn Boone, Julie Boone, Emily Boone, Hayden Boone, Carson Boone, Rachel Leger and husband Patrick and Ryan Hebert; her great-grandchildren, Ethan Boone, Lane Boone, Luke Theo Boone, Alivia Boone, Liam Boone, Miley Boone, Philip Thomas Boone, Annzlee Breaux, Hadleigh Boone, Maci Leger and Landon Leger; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lynn Boone; her parents, Gertrude Hensgens Burton and Louis Burton; two sisters, Geraldine and Margaret Burton; two brothers, Donald and Randall Burton; two sisters-in-law, Gerri Rose Burton and Barbara Burton; and her in-laws, Luke Theo and Helen LeJeune Boone.

Pallbearers will be Shea Boone, Hayden Boone, Tyler Boone, Luke Boone, William Boone and Carson Boone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Doucet, Jr., Gerald Burton, Jody Miller and Timothy Hebert.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Satinder Saini, Dr. Patrick Briese, Camelot Place, Southwind Assisted Living, Lafayette General Medical Center ICU nurses and Community Pharmacy of Church Point for all the care given to their mother.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com