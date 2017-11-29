School officials review lockdown procedures

Jeff Davis Parish School Board and Lacassine High (LHS) officials are working to strengthen lockdown procedures at the campus in light of a recent report of shots fired neared the school.

At 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) received a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Main Street. As a precautionary measure, the campus was placed on lockdown.

Some LHS employees and parents of students have expressed concern with how the lockdown was handled. Individuals from the Lacassine community told Jennings Daily News and the school board’s central office that some teachers did not hear an announcement informing them of a lockdown and continued with their usual schedule. Other employees were told there was a lockdown and immediately locked classroom doors, shut off lights and instructed students to remain quiet. Some students were reportedly locked out of buildings because they were not inside a structure when the lockdown began.