Sheriff warns public about phone scams

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) has received two complaints in the past few weeks regarding telephone scams.

“We’ve had complaints from two families who received phone calls from someone claiming to have an incarcerated family member and demanding money for their release,” said JDSO Sheriff Ivy Woods. “In both situations, the caller claimed the victim needed to send large amounts of money to ensure the release of their loved ones. They would even have someone claiming to be the loved one get on the phone and speak to the family members in an effort to convince them the call is legitimate.”

Woods said not only did the callers attempt to trick the victims’ into believing their loved ones were in police custody, but also instructed the victims that they were under a gag order and not to report the call.