Terry Lee Gatte

Funeral Services for Terry Lee Gatte, 76, of Evangeline will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Brother William Buddy Howard officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until the time of his service at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Terry was born in Jennings on May 28, 1941, to John Gatte and Evelyn Gatte. He was called to his Heavenly Father on Nov. 25, 2017.

Terry loved the outdoors. He loved to fish and hunt, work in his yard and wash his car. He also loved football and spending time with his family. Terry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Terry is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie P. Gatte of Evangeline; his son, Tab Gatte of Gotte’s Cove; his three daughters, Denise Guidry (Dempsey) of Sulphur, Tammy Cormier (David) of Scott and Haley Garcia (David) of Houston, Texas; his brother, Roger Gatte (Barbara) of Evangeline; his sister, Phoebe Miller of Bayou Vista; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Gatte; his son, Kevin Gatte; and his second wife, Shirley Aucoin Gatte.

