“Thank you” is never enough

In 2015, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported that about 22 million military veterans were part of the US population. An estimated 7.3 percent of all Americans have served in the military at some point in their lives.

These men and women all filled different but valuable roles in our nation’s defense. Some saw combat. Some worked to recruit and mentor future members of the armed forces. Others responded to areas burdened by natural disasters. There are so many roles to fill and needs to meet in this country and the world.

We in America are fortunate to have people in uniform who meet so many needs. So many reports from other nations consistently highlight the scare tactics and brutality that these nations’ own servicemen use against their fellow citizens. Whereas some countries use their armed forces to burden the masses, America’s uniformed men and women work to defend and protect.

While Veterans Day is a special holiday in America, it is disheartening that we typically show our appreciation only one day out of the year. The average veteran does not ask for recognition but deserves our attention. Veterans deserve our support and care.

Veterans Day was observed on a Saturday this year but there is always a moment to thank a veteran for his or her service. We can spare time to even visit with these men and women, especially those who are residing in nursing and veterans facilities, where they are often forgotten by the public and elected officials.

Thank you to every veteran who gave of themselves to make every American’s life better. Each day that we enjoy in a free nation has been made possible by your willingness to serve.