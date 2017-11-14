The things he carried

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

I was in middle school, maybe the sixth grade. Mom, the queen of Keep Every Document Possible, was finally throwing some papers away. She mentioned something to my dad about “papers from when (he) got out of the Navy.”

“Dad, you were in the Navy?” I asked, truly surprised by this news. I was about 12 years old and never knew my dad had served.

“Yes,” he said gruffly.

“Did you fight in a war?” I blurted. I was still of the age where war is seen as something that only happens in books and movies.

“He fought in Vietnam,” my mom told me. The conversation was dropped and I knew not to push. There were certain things I knew not to ask Dad about and I knew when to stop asking questions during conversation. At the time, he just was not a talker. He never detailed his life.

Flash forward about seven years and I was a 19-year-old college freshman. The first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks had just passed. In my English literature class, we were assigned to read The Things They Carried, Tim O’Brien’s story about soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War.

That same week, my father suffered an extensive flashback that ultimately led to hospitalization and the realization that for him, the Vietnam War never ended.

That night was the first time that Dad ever mentioned a man named Rocky. We had never even heard Rocky’s name. Little did I know, he was always a silent part of my life through how his own life — and death — impacted my father. Rocky and my dad were pretty much boys when they went to Vietnam, and there they became best friends. Dad was next to Rocky when the latter was killed in action. Like Tim O’Brien’s characters had carried their own mementos and burdens, so did my father.

It was after that night that Dad slowly began talking about his experience in Vietnam. Not much, but at least more than he ever had before. A good five or six years after, while preparing a special Veterans Day edition of the newspaper, then-editor Rebecca Chaisson told me that I shoud try to interview my dad about his experiences. I hesistated. I was afraid to approach Dad on the topic. To my surprise, more than three decades after he fought in Vietnam, he was ready to talk. That was the first time I learned his story, including the story of the day Rocky died.

Today, my dad spends a lot of time at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home as a volunteer. He does a little bit of everything (which sometimes includes having a nap on a sofa somewhere in the facility). He helps residents. Organizes events. Helps with activities. He fought a war in Vietnam but he fought a much longer war in his heart and mind. The dad I knew as a 12-year-old would never be seen at any type of military or veterans event, not because he did not care but because he tried to forget the things he had seen, the things he had heard…the things he carried. The dad I know faced his demons and won.

I always say that Vietnam veterans are special to my heart. Dad is the reason for that sentiment. Through him, I learned that the end of a literal war is not necessarily the end of the figurative war for those who fought. I learned that a war that was said and done more than a decade before I was born still affected my life and the lives of so many other veterans’ children. I learned that sometimes, to understand who our parents are, we have to try to understand where they came from. I learned that there is a price for freedom. That price is not always paid with a life but, sometimes, inner peace.

So, I want to say that I am grateful for the boy warrior who went on to become my father. I thank every veteran reading this column, too. No matter what duties you carried out during your service, whether that kept you on a base in America or on a battlefield across the world, you contributed to the liberties I enjoy.

I’m just sayin’, you ladies and gentlemen are the reason I get to run my mouth in this space each week.