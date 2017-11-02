Vendor registration open for Jennings Christmas Festival

The Jennings Christmas Festival and Art Show is scheduled for the first weekend in December and vendors, crafters and canners are encouraged to begin registering booths now.

Booth fee is $40, or $50 if access to power is required. As soon as registration forms and fees are received, vendors will be assigned a space. Booth spaces are 10 by 15 feet and assigned on a first-come, first-assigned basis.

Space layout is determined in advance, and vendors are to set up in their assigned area. Anyone working with a Main Street merchant, in a particular location or require a location near a specific vendor, must indicate this information on the submitted registration form. Tables, tents, chairs, change and display aids will not be provided, and vendors must include all necessary equipment and tools to operate their booth sales. Five feet of space will be left available between each booth, and vendors are allowed to sell from all four sides of their provided space.

The Jennings Festival Association also prohibits the sale and/or display of any type of guns or blowguns, as well as the sale and/or use of any silly string type of products, toy guns that shoot plastic ammunition or “poppers,” which are the firecracker type items that emit a “popping sound,” when thrown to the ground.