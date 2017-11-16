Worker caught using city funds for personal purchases

A man employed with the Jennings street department is facing theft and fraud charges after using a city gas card for personal reasons.

According to an affidavit of arrest, Jennings resident Steven Ray Deshotel, 31, was booked into the parish jail Friday, Nov. 10, on charges including two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of theft, two counts of identity fraud and one count of fraudulent acquisition of a credit card. He was released from the parish jail Tuesday afternoon after posting a $5,000 bond.

The affidavit states that Mayor Henry Guinn asked Jennings Police Department (JPD) investigators to look into two fuel purchases made under one pin number within an hour of each other. On Nov. 9 at around noon, just over 18 gallons of premium fuel were purchased. An hour and a half later at 1:31 p.m., over 12 gallons of premium gas were purchased. Both purchases were made at the same Jennings gas station and totaled $98.01.