Write to Santa via JDN

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus … and he just so happens to subscribe to Jennings Daily News.

Each year, Jennings Daily News assists Santa in his busiest time of year by delivering the letters of local children so that they may be published in upcoming special editions of your hometown newspaper.

With the help of the United States Postal Service and the people right here at the Jennings Post Office, the big red mailbox outside the Jennings Daily News office is a direct line of communication to Santa Claus in the North Pole. One of the elves called this week and said it is time to get those letters rolling in, so here we go.

The letters can either be brought to the Jennings Daily News at 238 North Market Street in Jennings, or mailed to the newspaper office at P.O. Box 910, Jennings, LA, 70546. You can also email letters to editor@jenningsdailynews.net.

Once the letters are collected in the mailbox by the local postman, they will be typed and forwarded to the North Pole. The letters will also reach Santa’s eye via Jennings Daily News, as Father Christmas has his own complimentary subscription (he reads Police Report every Sunday to keep up with who’s been naughty).

So, get your youngster, classroom or daycare facility to write letters to Santa Claus and drop them in the big red mailbox located in front of the Jennings Daily News office. Christmas is nearing, so the time is now for the youngsters to begin making their Christmas wishes known.

Help us help Santa again this year … start writing those letters and get them to the Jennings Daily News office as soon as possible.