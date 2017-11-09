You are able to vote because of a veteran

The Way I See It by Don West

If you haven’t done so yet, it’s time to vote again. There is a runoff election for state treasurer and there are several tax proposals on the ballot. The proposals are all renewals, so these are not new taxes.

The school board’s renewal proposals are to support operations, salaries, etc. and I would certainly have to commend our school board with a job well done. Our parish is rated one of the top in the State and our board members seem to be quite dedicated to their positions. If anyone doesn’t like the job being done by a board member, this is not the election to express that opinion. That member will come up for re-election and can be removed. Though I am adamant about our tax dollars being spent properly and efficiently, the dollars controlled locally are not the issue. The issue with education dollars comes from the Department of Education in Washington where the rules and red tape are generated causing teachers and administrators to spend more time jumping through hoops than they spend teaching the children. Those people are only interested in perpetuating their jobs and the way they do that is to constantly create more red tape so that they will have something to oversee.

No one knows more or cares more about our children than we do, and those outsiders do not have our best interests at heart. We have some say over local taxes and how they are spent — the same is not true for all the dollars we send to Baton Rouge and Washington.

There is also a renewal proposal for mosquito control, and thank you very much, I enjoy being able to be outside without the bite. I will support that tax also, but will keep an eye there to make sure those monies are spent properly.

Each of you neeeds to vote your conscience, but please vote. Voting is one of those freedoms we talk about each Veterans Day; and that is November 11. It’s a good way to honor those who have made the sacrifice.