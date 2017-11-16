Yvonne Savoie Edwards

Funeral service for Yvonne Savoie Edwards will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Union Baptist Church, 1014 S. Main Street, with Rev. Gerald Perkins officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service.

Burial will be in Silverwood Cemetery, under direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.  

Ms. Edwards entered into eternal rest at her residence.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church and a retired educator in Jeff Davis Parish for over 50 years.

She is survived by one daughter; one son; one brother and sister; one daughter-in-law; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews  other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44743

Posted by on Nov 16 2017. Filed under Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in