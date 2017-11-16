Yvonne Savoie Edwards

Funeral service for Yvonne Savoie Edwards will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Union Baptist Church, 1014 S. Main Street, with Rev. Gerald Perkins officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of service.

Burial will be in Silverwood Cemetery, under direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Ms. Edwards entered into eternal rest at her residence.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church and a retired educator in Jeff Davis Parish for over 50 years.

She is survived by one daughter; one son; one brother and sister; one daughter-in-law; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.