Agree to respectfully disagree

The Way I See It by Don West

When Bobbye and I get the chance to gather with our blended families, it is enjoyable for both of us but stressful for her. She is one of those personality types that wants to always “fix” everyone and everything and she will always concern herself in making sure that each and every family member is comfortable, well fed and happy.

Of course, all of us know that we can’t “fix” anyone except ourselves but that doesn’t stop anyone from attempting to do just that. There is a born-in trait in all of us that makes us want to place everyone in a little box where we think they should fit. We do it with our siblings, parents, spouses, children, grandchildren and friends. The reality is that there is no mold that anyone will be forced into, just the mold that is that individual.

That being said, each and every member of our extended families has an opinion. They are all different, some agree on certain subjects, many disagree but most will agree to disagree. There are discussions about sports, politics, religion, business, the stock market, fashion, aging and almost any subject that one can think about. Some are more adamant about their stance, some are reserved and some are silent but most will contribute something to each conversation. That’s what families do — not always agreeing but usually finding a common ground and finding room to love one another. Sometimes tolerance is the most important mindset and those are the times when reserving an opinion can be the best choice.

There are several of us who have opinions regarding freedom of speech and it seems that the simpler that thought could be, the more complicated it becomes. As a writer and a veteran, I am placed somewhere between needing to be defended by some that feel my honor has been stepped upon by those who would dishonor the flag and my firm belief that I do not want to strip those people’s right to express their opinions. I may be somewhat offended by their choice of venue to express their opinions and I certainly may disagree with their opinions, but I have to stand for their right to express them.

At the same time, I am caught between that person who believes in the right of free speech and adamantly opposed to that right for someone to yell the false-alarm “Fire!” in a crowded venue. Though “might” does not make “right,” sometimes force may be needed to control chaos which can erupt because of differing opinions. The argument about free speech can be just as incendiary as the belief in right to life, when some would insist that right is only extended to the unborn. It is an internal battle that I fight all the time. Though I would deem some incorrigibles to be candidates for capital punishment, I am reminded that I also am against abortion. How can I want death for one and still believe in “right to life?”

Whether opinions are expressed by those seniors in our group or from the youngest, we all have a stand that we feel we must take. Even the youngest of the grandchildren has learned to say no, and she and I have had that discussion, but we also can learn to agree to disagree but with respect for each other’s opinions. Though we are 69 years apart in age and share our birthdays, there is common ground for us. Surely, the rest of us can find that place of tolerance.